Contentious NOCK constitution passed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 28 – The much awaited National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) elections will take place May 5 after the contentious constitution was passed on Tuesday morning.

This was reached after the 18 delegates plus 11 National Executive Members of the committee unanimously voted in favour of the new constitution on their third attempt to pave way for the elections.

The new constitution takes off the voting powers from the hands of the 11 Executive Members, majority of whom have expressed interest to defend their respective seats.

However, it will be a tall order for chairman Kipchoge Keino since the new constitution demands one should be a boss of federation members if he/she wants to vie for a position.

The first two meetings convened with sole agenda to pass this document were shot down by a section of the members present but the executive made a U-Turn when all, including outgoing boss Keino voted by a show of hands for the new document.

NOCK executive are expected to come up with one name among the list of four, including the office of the Ombudsman, Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Transparency International and Centre for Multi Party Democracy (CMD) to oversee the elections.

The Independent body will be named after seven days from the date of the passage of the new constitution.

Keino challenged the yet to be named electoral body to exercise fairness and transparency during the polls.

“For those people who are going to sit down and oversee the elections, let us be transparent. We want to elect people who will improve the sports in this country, going forward,” Keino said.

-By Elvince Joshua-