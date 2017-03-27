Henry unsure if he’s ready for Arsenal job

Shares

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Mar 27 – Thierry Henry has refused to rule out the possibility of succeeding Arsene Wenger as Gunners boss, but has doubts as to his readiness for the job.

The Arsenal legend, who currently works as Roberto Martinez’s assistant in the Belgium international setup, spoke with Canal Plus about the rumours linking him with the job.

“It doesn’t depend on me,” the 39-year old said. “There are things to be respected, it’s my club of heart but I do not have any right.”

Arsene Wenger, Arsenal’s long-serving manager, is out of contract at the end of the season, and with the club’s recent drop in form, many expect the Frenchman to either move on by his own choice or not have his contract renewed.

“My name is quoted to succeed Wenger, I hear that,” Henry continued. “But it’s hard for me to talk about it. I have a lot of respect for everything the coach has done.

“Am I ready? I don’t know and nobody knows, but I also need to learn my job.”

“I will not be a consultant all my life, but coaching is not my aim,” added Henry.

“I have not fixed any goal in the head, I will love it and I will do everything for it. But, right now, I’m in learning mode.”

Arsenal currently find themselves 19 points adrift of the Premier League leader Chelsea, rendering a title challenge virtually impossible, and were eliminated from the Champions League before the quarter-final stages of the tournament.