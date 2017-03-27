You are here:

Cristiano tops Messi in earnings, report says

PARIS, France, Mar 27Real Madrid’s Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo was the best paid footballer in 2016-17, with Sh9.8bn ($95.3m) in earnings, ahead of his Argentinian rival at Barcelona, Lionel Messi Sh8.6bn ($83.3), according to figures to appear in Tuesday’s edition of France Football.

Messi’s Brazilian teammate Neymar is third with Sh61.6bn )($59.9mn) ahead of Real Madrid’s Welsh forward Gareth Bale (Sh45.9bn- $44.6) and Argentina’s Ezequiel Lavezzi (Sh31.2bn – $31mn), who plays for Hebei Fortune in the Chinese Super League.

Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho is the best paid coach, with income of Sh31.4bn ($30.5mn), the magazine said.

France Football said it based its figures on salary, bonuses and advertising income for the 2016-2017 season.

