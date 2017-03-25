Machine, Bulls relegated as play-off berths confirmed

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 – University of Nairobi side Mean Machine and Western Bulls have both been relegated from the Kenya Cup and will play in the second tier Championship next season after losing their final matches of the regular season on Saturday.

Machine were away to former Kenya Cup champions Nakuru RFC where they were unable to flourish in the Rift Valley town, going down 21-14 to their hosts. Western Bulls were 30-14 losers at the hands of reigning champions Kabras at the Kakamega Showground.

Meanwhile, Homeboyz RFC and KCB managed to secure direct quarter final tickets winning both their ties to confirm their finish on the top two of the Kenya Cup rankings.

The Deejayz rallied from a 14-25 deficit to tie 28-28 with Jamhuri Park co-tenants Nondescripts a result that saw them top the Kenya Cup log with 67 points by virtue of landing four tires for a bonus point.

This is one more than second placed KCB. The bankers also posted a bonus point with their 25-18 win over Mwamba at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka.

Kulabu managed to sneak into the play offs despite the loss after finishing sixth, having posted a bonus point that saw them earn a place in the playoffs after seventh ranked Nakuru RFC failed to garner the all-important bonus point in their win over relegated Machine.

Kenya Harlequins finished third and will face Mwamba in the play offs after a one of a kind performance at their KRFUEA home-ground where they blitzed the Strathmore Leos 72-5.

David Ambuya and Isaac Adimo scored hat-tricks each as Quins went on the rampage at their RFUEA home. The hosts ran 12 tries and added six conversions against Strathmore’s one unconverted try to register the biggest Kenyan Cup win of the season.

Though beaten, rebuilding Strathmore had done enough earlier to secure their place in the Kenya Cup for next season finishing ninth with 17 points.

In the other fixtures, Impala Saracens confirmed fourth slot with a 57-18 over Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad.

Collated Results

Homeboyz RFC 28 Nondescripts 28

KCB 25 Mwamba 18

Kabras Sugar 30 Western Bulls 14

Nakuru RFC 21 Mean Machine 14

Kenya Harlequins 72 Strathmore Leos 5

Impala Saracens 57 Blak Blad 18

Quarters Pairings

Quins vs Mwamba

Impala vs Kabras

Semis

KCB vs (Quins vs Mwamba)

Homeboyz vs (Impala vs Kabras)

-Additional information courtesy Kenya Cup Official Website, Raga House–