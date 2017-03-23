Ngige overnight Kenyan leader at Barclays Kenya open

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 23- Simon Ngige played an inspired round of 7 birdies and 6 pars as he went on to claim a total score of 67, 4 under the 71 par Muthaiga Golf course, at the end of Day one of the Barclays Kenya Open.

Ngige ended day one tied for 13th as the best placed Kenyan, ahead of amateur Alfred Nandwa (T42) who ended on 2 under par, RizCharania and David Odhiambo (T56) both on 1 under par. Stefan Adersen and Richard Ainley (T73) finishing the day on par.

The day however belonged to South Africa’s JacoAhlers, the former European Tour player blowing away the field to finish on 7 under par to finish top of the Leaderboard, ahead of Welshman Rhys Davies who shot a 6 under par.

Defending Kenya Open champion Sebastien Soderberg finished on T56 after playing a round of one under par. Kenyan hopefuls DismasIndiza and Jacob Okello both had a bad day at the office playing rounds of 1 over and 7 over par respectively.

Greg Snow also completing a rough day on the Muthaiga course on 2 over par to place him at T113.

Day 2 action resumes tomorrow from 7:00 am with players aiming to make the CUT to play into the weekend.