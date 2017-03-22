Selfridge, Onyango clinch Kenya Open Pro-Am

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 23 – Professional golfer Chris Selfridge of Nothern Ireland and local amateur C. Onyango won the second 2017 Barclays Kenya Open Pro-Am at the Muthaiga Golf Club on Wednesday.

Selfridge and Onyango combined to return a score of 49 points, two ahead of the pairing of Francesco Laporta and Nderitu Kamugi.

Christian Braeunig and Sneha Patel finished in third, after returning a score of 46.

The Barclays sponsored Pro-Am which attracted a total of 176 players including guest player football legend Jay Jay Okocha, featured the likes of Kenyan top professional golfers George Snow, Brian Njoroge, Jacob Okello and Dismas Indiza.

Speaking after their win, Selfridge termed the Pro-Am as the perfect preparation for the Kenya Open.

“It was the perfect preparation for the Kenya Open tomorrow (Thursday) as I got a real feel of the course. I’d like to thank my partner for also playing some great golf today,” Selfridge.

For his efforts, Selfridge was awarded Sh66, 000 (€600), Francesco walking away with Sh55, 000 (€ 500) while third placed Christian Braeunig pocketed Sh44, 000 (€400).

The end of the second Pro-Am now sets the stage for the 49th edition of the Kenya Open, tomorrow at the Muthaiga Golf Club. 156 golfers will tee off from 7:00 am on Thursday and Friday with the top 60 golfers making the CUT and proceed to play into the weekend and compete for a piece of the Sh24 million prize money on offer.

Meanwhile, the Pro Am saw football legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha of Nigeria play.

The 43 year old Olympic gold medalist, renowned for his skill and pace throughout his illustrious footballing career, tried out the sport of golf as a guest of the Kenya Open title sponsor, Barclays Bank Kenya.

Okocha teamed up with Welsh professional Oliver Farr, in the company of Kenya’s most successful golfer at the Kenya Open Jacob Okello and Yusuf Omari.

Speaking at the end of his round, the former Bolton Wanderers, Hull City and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder revealed that he has been playing golf as a pass time after retiring from football.

“Since retiring from football, I took up golf as a pass time, it was great to test my skills against the Pros and playing at the Muthaiga Golf club. I want to thank Barclays Bank for giving me this opportunity.”

His visit builds up to the 49th edition of the Kenya Open, starting Thursday 23rd to Sunday 26th March 2017, at the Muthaiga Golf club. The tournament has attracted 156 players, 28 of them from Kenya (22 Professionals and 6 amateurs).

Pro-Am results

Chris Selfridge/C. Onyango- 49 Points. Francesco Laporta/NderituKamugi – 47 Points. Christian Braeunig/Sneha Patel- 46 Points. Reiner Saxton/Agnes Wanjiru – 45 Points.

T5 – Jaco Ahlers/Laban Omangi– 44 Points.

T5 – Dominic Foos/Nitin Shah – 44 Points.

T5 –Oscar Stark/David Ombisi – 44 Points.

T5 – Bjorn Hellgren/Walter Githongo – 44 Points.

T5- Chris Doak/Nick Nesbitt – 44 Points.