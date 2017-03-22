Rooney linked with Everton return

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Mar 23 – Wayne Rooney could be heading for a summer return to boyhood club Everton, reports have suggested.

Sources close to Rooney’s current employers Manchester United and the Goodison Park club have said that a deal is likely to go through at the end of the current season, according to the Independent.

West Ham United were the latest club to be linked to the out-of-favour striker this week, but Rooney has gone on record as saying he would play for no other English team except the Toffees.

Rooney left Everton in 2004 as an 18-year old and now a dream return looks likely to come true.

A recent drop in form and change in management at Old Trafford have seen the United legend fall down the pecking order, and now Rooney has even lost his place in the England squad – Gareth Southgate omitting him from the squad for Wednesday’s friendly away to Germany and Sunday’s home qualifier against Lithuania.

Rumours have abounded for months that Rooney was looking to try his hand in the Chinese Super League, but the 31-year old is said to believe he still has much to offer at home, and also wants to be involved in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Independent reports that Rooney has been gravitating toward a return to Merseyside for several months and the Old Trafford authorities may even be willing to waive a transfer fee.

It added that Everton would likely to be able to offer a deal of around £150,000 a week, a considerable pay cut, but a wage he would be willing to accept for the chance to play again for his boyhood club.