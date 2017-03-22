PSG rumours are false, confirms Wenger

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 23 – Under-fire Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has poured cold water on suggestions he had been offered the chance to return to his homeland by the Paris Saint-German.

The Sun claimed on Tuesday that the Frenchman is a target for the Ligue 1 champions, who are not convinced that Unai Emery can deliver the coveted Champions League trophy.

Wenger’s future has come under intense scrutiny after the Gunners suffered a humiliating 10-2 defeat on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the last 16 of Europe’s elite club competition.

The north London giants are also in danger of finishing outside the top four in the Premier League for the first time since the 67-year-old took over the reins.

Wenger’s side are currently sixth in the league standings after losing four of their last five matches, and there have been calls from disgruntled fans for him not to renew his contract which expires at the end of the season.

But the former Monaco manager insists there is no truth to the rumour that PSG have presented him with a two-year deal to replace Emery.

“It is a false rumour,” Wenger told beIN SPORTS. “That is what you call fake news. I formally deny it. It is not true.”