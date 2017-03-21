Wenger still the right man for Arsenal, Sagna

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21 – Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has voiced his support for embattled Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, insisting he is still the right man for the job.

Wenger has come under fire from Arsenal fans after a poor run which has seen the Gunners lose six of their last nine games. They have dropped to sixth in the Premier League standings, and are six points below the top four.

A section of Arsenal supporters have called for the Frenchman to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season, but Sagna believes Wenger has been unfairly treated.

“I was part of the team for seven years. At the moment I am quite sad for the manager because he doesn’t deserve what’s happening to him. He’s a great man and an institution for Arsenal. It’s not fair,” Sagna told reporters, according to ESPN FC.

“Sometimes you can have difficult moments but he’s always been there for the team.

“For life I will be thankful to [Wenger] because he brought me to England. And I will be thankful because even when I had tough moments he always showed trust in me. I will always be thankful for that.

“That’s why it’s quite difficult for me to see him in this position but to me he is the man for this situation at Arsenal.

“I would like him to stay. I associate Arsenal with his name. Yes, they are having a tough moment but the players can turn it around.”

City will take on the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium on April 2nd, after the international break, and Sagna clarified that his support for his former team does not extend to that particular match.

“Hopefully they will not do it against us because I want to be part of a good season for this team,” he added. “So of course, I will go there wanting to win.”