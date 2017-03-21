All set for Sunday’s Kampala World Cross

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 21 – The Ugandan capital is ready to welcome 557 runners from 59 countries and one refugee team at the IAAF World Cross Country Championships Kampala 2017 on Sunday March 26.

The final entries will be confirmed on Saturday 25 March.

The course is located at Kololo Independence Grounds, approximately three kilometres from the city centre. It hosted the 2014 African Cross Country Championships and, more recently, the Ugandan Cross Country Championships in January.

The two-kilometre loop is mostly covered in grass and has an average elevation of about seven metres. In addition to the two natural hills, a man-made hill, a ditch and other obstacles have been added to make the course more challenging.

The U20 women’s race is made up of three laps, while the U20 men’s race will be held over four laps. Both of the senior races comprise five laps. Runners in the mixed relay will complete one lap each for a total of four laps per team.

-Scoring-

In all races, IAAF member federations may enter a maximum of eight athletes, but no more than six shall be allowed to start in each race with four to score.

The team results are decided by the aggregate of places recorded by the scoring athletes of each team. The team with the lowest aggregate of points will be judged the winner.

If a team fails to finish with a complete scoring team, the runners finishing shall be counted as individuals in the race result and be eligible for the individual prize money (senior races only).

In assessing the aggregate, no adjustment to the scoring of the finishing teams shall be made in respect of any non-scoring team runners or of individual entries.

In the event of a tie, it shall be resolved in favour of the team whose last scoring member finishes nearer to first place.

Further background information and complete coverage of the championships, including entry lists, previews, biographies, reports and results, can be found on our dedicated competition mini-site.