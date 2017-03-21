Safaricom injects Sh3.5m to Kenya Open

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 21- With only one day to the Barclays Kenya Open tee-off, the annual event has received Sh3.5m sponsorship from Safaricom for the premier golf tournament that will be held at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

As the Official Telecommunications Sponsor, Safaricom will provide a fully kitted media center and wireless connectivity to the secretariat, club house and the village for the duration of the tournament.

The 49th edition of the tournament will see a total of 156 golfers from 28 countries, including 22 professional Kenyan golfers and six amateurs; compete for the total prize money of Sh22m and top prize of Sh3.5m.

“It’s a privilege for us to be part of yet another internationally acclaimed golf tournament just a few days after we participated in the inaugural Karen Masters. Safaricom continues to be a proud supporter of sports in Kenya, and remains committed to playing our role in transforming lives through sports,” Director Consumer Business, Safaricom Sylvia Mulinge said.

Safaricom has invested Sh15m in sponsoring the tournament over the last three years in line with its desire to support events that raise Kenya’s profile as a choice destination for golf professionals and enthusiasts, as well as create broader appeal for the sport locally.

“We have enjoyed a great relationship with the organisers of the Barclays Kenya Open and are optimistic that the golfers will deliver an excellent showcase over the four-day tournament,” said Ms. Mulinge.

On Tuesday and Wednesday the venue will host Pro-Am tournaments where visiting players will be join club members and guests of the sponsors.