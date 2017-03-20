Roger Federer climbs to sixth in rankings after Indian Wells win

Shares

PARIS, France, Mar 20 – Roger Federer jumped four places to sixth in the latest ATP rankings released Monday, leapfrogging rival Rafael Nadal following his Indian Wells Masters triumph.

Federer eliminated Nadal in the fourth round on his way to his fifth India Wells title, beating fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka in the final.

Andy Murray holds on to number one slot despite his second-round exit from India Wells while Novak Djokovic, also an early victim at India Wells, retains number two spot ahead of third placed Wawrinka.

ATP rankings released Monday:

1. Andy Murray (GBR) 12,005 pts

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,915

3. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 5,705

4. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,730

5. Milos Raonic (CAN) 4,480

6. Roger Federer (SUI) 4,305

7. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 4,145

8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3,465

9. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3,420

10. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 3,310

11. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 3,190

12. David Goffin (BEL) 2,975

13. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2,960

14. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2,790

15. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2,456

16. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2,425

17. Jack Sock (USA) 2,375

18. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,190

19. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,025

20. Alexander Zverev (GER) 1,850