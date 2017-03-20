Roger Federer climbs to sixth in rankings after Indian Wells win

PARIS, France, Mar 20 – Roger Federer jumped four places to sixth in the latest ATP rankings released Monday, leapfrogging rival Rafael Nadal following his Indian Wells Masters triumph.
Federer eliminated Nadal in the fourth round on his way to his fifth India Wells title, beating fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka in the final.
Andy Murray holds on to number one slot despite his second-round exit from India Wells while Novak Djokovic, also an early victim at India Wells, retains number two spot ahead of third placed Wawrinka.
ATP rankings released Monday:
1. Andy Murray (GBR) 12,005 pts
2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,915
3. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 5,705
4. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,730
5. Milos Raonic (CAN) 4,480
6. Roger Federer (SUI) 4,305
7. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 4,145
8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3,465
9. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3,420
10. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 3,310
11. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 3,190
12. David Goffin (BEL) 2,975
13. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2,960
14. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2,790
15. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2,456
16. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2,425
17. Jack Sock (USA) 2,375
18. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,190
19. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,025
20. Alexander Zverev (GER) 1,850
Comments