Were omitted as foreign based players named

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 20 – Ahead of the two international friendly matches, Harambee Stars First Coach Stanley Okumbi has called up 11 foreign based players to link up with the team that reported camp on Sunday.

Stars are preparing to face neighbors Uganda on Wednesday before taking on Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday with both matches taking place at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machokos County.

Among those making a comeback in the foreign based squad that is led by skipper Victor Wanyama who plies his trade with English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur is Belgium based midfielder Johanna Omollo who turns up for Royal Antwerp.

Winger Ayub Timbe and striker Michael Olunga will be playing for the national football team under new clubs after moving from Europe to join the mega millions shillings Chinese clubs.

Olunga was the first to make the move, abandoning Swedish side Djurgårdens IF to join Guizhou Zhicheng while exited Belgium side Timbe Lierse S.K. to sign for Beijing Renhe.

Notable exclusion from the team is speedy winger Paul Were who plays for Acharnaikos F.C. in Greece.

Those called up include Abud Omar (Slava Sofia, Bulgaria), Anthony Akumu (Zesco, Zambia), David Ochieng (New York Cosmos, USA), Erick Ouma (FC Kolkheti, Georgia), Jesse Were (Zesco, Zambia) and Johanna Omollo (Royal Antwerp, Belgium)

Others are Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, China), David Owino (Zesco, Zambia), Michael Olunga (Guizhou Zhicheng, China), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg, South Africa) and Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England).

Kenya will be using the friendly matches to gauge their fitness ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier that gets underway in June where they are paired with Seychelles, Ghana and neighbors Ethiopia.

-Full squad-

Goalkeepers

David Okello (Tusker), Boniface Oluoch (Gor Mahia), Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers)

Defenders

David Mwangi (Mathare United), Eugene Asike (Tusker), Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Maurice Ojwang (Western Stima), Musa Mohammed (Gor Mahia), Robinson Kamura (AFC Leopards), Sammy Meja (Thika United), Simon Mbugua (Posta Rangers), Abud Omar (Slava Sofia, Bulgaria), David Ochieng (New York Cosmos, USA), Erick Ouma (FC Kolkheti, Georgia), David Owino (Zesco, Zambia), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg, South Africa)

Midfielders

Amos Asembeka (Sony Sugar), Benard Mang’oli (AFC Leopards), Erick Johanna (Un-attached), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia), Humphrey Mieno (Tusker FC), Joseph Kuria (Posta Rangers), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Noah Wafula (Tusker FC), Ochieng Ovella (Kariobangi Sharks), Osborne Monday (Kariobangi Sharks), Samuel Onyango (Ulinzi Stars), Whyvonne Isuza (AFC Leopards), Anthony Akumu (Zesco, Zambia), Johanna Omollo (Royal Antwerp, Belgium), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, China), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England).

Strikers

Jeremiah Wanjala (Kakamega Homeboyz), Mark Makwatta (Ulinzi Stars) and Vincent Oburu, Jesse Were (Zesco, Zambia), Michael Olunga (Guizhou Zhicheng, China)