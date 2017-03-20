You are here:

City charged with failing to control players

Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola (2ndL) speaks with referee Michael Oliver after an English Premier League football match against Liverpool on March 19, 2017 © AFP / Paul ELLIS

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 20 – Manchester City face a charge of failing to control their players by the Football Association for their surrounding the referee Michael Oliver when he awarded a penalty in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

Oliver, the same referee who was surrounded by Manchester United players in the fractious FA Cup quarter-final with Chelsea last week and resulted in the club being fined £20,000 (23,000 euros, $24,700), awarded a penalty to Liverpool when he judged Gael Clichy to have fouled Roberto Firmino in the 50th minute.

“It is alleged that in or around the 50th minute of the fixture, the club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion,” said an FA statement.

City have until 1800GMT on Thursday to respond to the charge.

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

Agence France-Presse is a global news agency delivering fast, in-depth coverage of the events shaping our world from wars and conflicts to politics, sports, entertainment and the latest breakthroughs in health, science and technology.

