Barclays Kenya Open gets Sh1m DStv boost

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 20 – The 49th edition of the Barclays Kenya Open on Monday received Sh1million sponsorship from MultiChoice Kenya for this year’s event that tees-off on Wednesday with the Pro-Am challenge at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

MultiChoice sponsorship of the 2017 tournament further deepens DStv commitment to golf and sport across Kenya.

“The money will go towards covering administrative costs incurred by organisers of the week-long event,” Philip Wahome, MultiChoice Kenya Corporate Communications Manager, said.

“DStv will also be on ground to showcase its mix of premium content through interactive golfing activities and games for both children and adults,” he added.

Speaking while signing the partnership deal with Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL), Wahome also reiterated MultiChoice’s long-term commitment to the Kenyan market through investment in local content and talent.

“This partnership with the KOGL is a clear indication of our pursuit to support various existing local sports in the country. We have already invested in world-class content and DStv showcase all major golfing tourneys around the world,” he added.

KOGL tournament’s Publicity and Marketing Director, Kathleen Kihanya appreciated the support by DStv to provide financial support for lovers of the sport around the continent.

“Our seven-year partnership with MultiChoice has helped raise the profile of the tournament and I commend DStv for their continued support to the Kenya Golf Open tournament,” said Ms. Kihanya.

DStv customers will also get a chance to sample the top of the range DStv Explora decoder, sample DStv Now application and pay their subscriptions and buy decoders at the venue.