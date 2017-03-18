United fined for Chelsea misconduct

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18 – Manchester United have accepted a Football Association fine for misconduct following the actions of their players in the FA Cup exit to Chelsea on Monday.

The defending champions saw their dreams of a title repeat ended in the quarter-finals with a 1-0 defeat to Jose Mourinho’s former employers at Stamford Bridge.

The incident in question came about in the 35th minute when Ander Herrera picked up his second caution of the game to receive his marching orders, leading to United’s players surrounding referee Michael Oliver in protest.

The Red Devils held on until 10 minutes into the second half as N’Golo Kante scored what proved to be the only goal of the cup-tie to book the Blues’ place in the semi-finals of the competition.

A statement from the FA read: “Manchester United have been fined £20,000 after the club admitted an FA misconduct charge and accepted the standard penalty.

“It relates to a breach of FA rule E20(a) for failing to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in or around the 35th minute of their Emirates FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea on Monday 13 March 2017.”