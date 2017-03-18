Murray,Wangila win KCB Karen Masters Pro Am

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 18 – Professional Tom Murray from England and Amatuer Fernando Wangila won the KCB Karen Masters Pro Am with a remarkable score of ten under par 62 at the Karen Country Club on Saturday.

The field was yet again filed with golfers that all loved the course in Karen though the wind made it difficult at times.

Kenya Stephan Anderson said, “The course was great but the wind was a tricky factor today and the front nine greens were difficult to read but I enjoyed today.”

Reinier Saxton from Scotland was the lowest score

“It’s great been here I loved the course but the wind did definitely have a factor in my game today,” Steven Ferreira from Zimbabwe

Kenyan Greg Snow finished third with amatuer Tony Chege on a combined score of 63.

“The wind was tricky swirling around, few loose shots I dropped. I feel my game is there and there is a low number in me soon,” Snow said.