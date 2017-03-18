KCB beat Quins to move second in Kenya Cup

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 18 – Trailing 15-26 in mid second half, KCB RFC rallied from behind to beat Kenya Harlequin 29-26 and return second on the log.

The Bankers got an early lead off a flanker Felix Ojoo try with Mukidza missing the conversion. Quins would retaliate as David Muhanji went over for a try with the conversion sailing wide.

Mukidza extended KCB’s lead with a successful penalty. That would be the end of KCB’s points in the half as hosts Quins added 14 points through Wilson Kopondo’s and Paul Kioko’s tries both converted by full back Kevin Keegan.

Second half had KCB dominating in as they had a good run registering 21points across the Quins half. PeterWaitere would dummy an rush in between the Quins defense to dive under the posts.

Patrice Agunda would extend his side’s lead with his try converted by Keegan. A penalty to KCB at the opponent’s 5 meter line saw James Kilonzo run straight to score right next to the post with Mukidza sure with the kick taking the score to 22-26 in favour of Quins.

In the dying minutes of the game, scrum half Michael Wanjala would spread the ball wide to find Felix Ojoo who got his brace as KCB were now leading 27-26. Mukidza sure with the conversion extended the lead to 29-26 at full time.

Elsewhere, Mwamba stayed in the hunt for playoff qualification after pulling off an 18-5 win over Strathmore Leos in the early kickoff at the ASK Jamhuri Park.

In Kakamega, Blak Blad won on the road, keeping their chances of Kenya Cup survival alive with a 22-15 win over Western Bulls.

Levi Amunga converted Brian Wahinya’s try to see the students go 7-0 up before Evin Asena replied with a penalty for Bulls, bringing the score to 7-3.

Amunga would then add a drop goal and penalty to see Blad take a 13-3 lead into the breather.

Two more penalty goals from Amunga saw Blad go 19-3 up before the Bulls responded with a try to make it 19-8 before Amunga’s fourth penalty of the match saw the students lead 22-8, Henry Omindo’s try at the death too little too late for the Bulls.

-By www.kenyacup.com-