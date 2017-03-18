Disciplinary case against ‘KPL four’ to continue, says Mwendwa

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa has said the disciplinary case opened against four Kenyan Premier league officials will continue to the end and a ruling made on their fate.

Last month, FKF ordered proceedings to be opened against KPL Chief Executive Officer Jack Oguda, chairman Ambrose Rachier, his predecessor James Musyoki and Mathare United boss Bob Munro after they defied the federation to release a 16-team fixture as opposed to an 18-team one.

“The cases will continue and are already at the disciplinary committee. If you go out to the public and factually misrepresent as a member our communication, then you bring the game to disrepute. We are following due process. They will be heard and we will have a verdict,” Mwendwa affirmed.

This comes even as the Sports Disputes Tribunal last week partially ended the war between the federation and league managers after overturning a decision to relegate Sofapaka and Muhoroni Youth over club licensing reasons.

Mwendwa has now said the federation will respect the decision of the tribunal, but affirms implementation of club licensing will not stop.

“We are a law abiding federation and we love to follow the due process. We welcome the two back to the league but, the process of club licensing will not stop. In June, we are doing this all over again,” Mwendwa said.

He has also told Capital Sport they will look at the club licensing manual and correct the areas that were pointed out as defective by the tribunal and ensure that clubs which have a provisional license are taken through the process again.

“Muhoroni and Sofapaka must still submit their papers to us because this is the final year of implementation of the club licensing rules. We have no other time so by end of the year all oyr clubs have to be licensed,” he added.

The federation head has at the same time maintained that both the Club Licensing Committee and the Appeals Committee are independent, despite the tribunal casting doubt over the same.

Meanwhile, Mwendwa has affirmed the federation will keep its side of the bargain and ensure they annually provide money to the league managers for the two extra teams that have been added into the top flight.

He has also revealed the relegation and promotion criteria. The bottom two teams will be directly relegated while the 16th place team will play in a play-off with the third placed team in the National Super League.