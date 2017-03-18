Conte dispels discord rumours

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18 – Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has denied he is displeased with the club over a perceived lack of input when it comes to transfers.

Reports in both Italy and England claimed that Conte was unhappy at the lack of transfer activity during the January transfer window, with three squad members leaving Stamford Bridge but none coming in.

The Italian’s relationship with the Blues has reportedly soured due to him not having enough say in their transfer policy, with N’Golo Kante being the only major target they landed during the off-season.

But Conte has dispelled the rumours, insisting that he and the club see eye-to-eye on all matters.

“I don’t understand [the reports] because you can read this situation and it’s not true,” the 47-year-old said at a press conference.

“Honestly, I have a good relationship and when I need something I speak with the club.

“We always find a way to try and find the right solution, but always together. It’s very difficult to always take the right solution, but we always take the decision together.”