Scottish Neil shines in Karen Masters Day 1

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 17 – The KCB Karen Masters teed-off on Friday with the Pro-Am at the Karen Country Club where professional Lorenzo Gagli from Italy and amateur Isaac Githuthu won with a combined score of eleven under par 61.

The best score from an individual professional was six under par 66 by Bradley Neil from Scotland.

Neil signed off with a par on hole 1, before sinking a birdie in hole 2 and 3. He continued riding on the crest of the wave he began paddling on the 3, to play an excellent par one hole five before sinking another birdie on the 8th hole to play 34 points in the front nine.

He then rolled in three birdies in the back nine extending the lead that essentially slammed the door on Ben Evans. The golfer ended a day of high drama by signing off with an eagle on hole 18 carding 66 points.

Englishman Ben Evans was second while his countryman Charlie Ford tied with Mathew Delpodio and Mathew Baldwin for the third position with the three playing 68 points at the Par 71.

A total of 97 players both professional and amateur tackled the Karen Country Club course played and majoring enjoyed the experience.

Karen Country Club amateur Emmanuel Ageng’o said, “the course is playing very well the greens are in the best shape I’ve ever seen them, rolling true.”

On his part immediate past chairman Jimmy Kimondo said, “The course is in excellent condition, all new greens fast tidy conditions and the pros are fantastic company and love the country.”

Sunshine tour Kenyan Stephan Andersen is glad to be back home and looks forward to teeing off on Saturday.

For a first of its kind in the country one would be wrong to say that the Karen Master day 1 was not successful.

“Really great news all round, everyone was on time and enjoyed the course, some very good scores and it was exactly what we wanted,” Tournament Director Andy Watt stated.

Friday’s showdown saw ladies amateur field led by former lady captain of Karen Rose Musau playing of handicap 20. She has expressed optimism of playing well at the pro-am tournament.

“We are excited that KCB bank is sponsoring the masters and with the course looking superb then hopefully my scores will be just as a good today,” Musau said.