Real draw Bayern in Champions League quarters

Shares

NYON, Switzerland, March 17 – Defending champions Real Madrid will face Bayern Munich, while debutants Leicester City are up against Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid are the competition’s most successful club with 11 titles, while Bundesliga giants Bayern have won it five times, the last occasion in 2013.

The first leg match will take place in Germany with the return game set for the Spanish capital.

Barcelona will travel to Turin for their opening game where they will face the club they beat in the 2015 final, Italian champions Juventus.

England’s only remaining representatives Leicester City will take on La Liga side Atletico Madrid, who have been runners-up in two of the last three Champions League finals.

Beaten finalists in 2013, and 1997 champions Borussia Dortmund, host French outfit Monaco in the first leg of their tie.

The draw for the last eight took place in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

Full draw:

Atletico Madrid v Leicester City

Borussia Dortmund v Monaco

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

Juventus v Barcelona