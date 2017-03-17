Hiddink linked with Premier League return

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 17 – Guus Hiddink could be set for a return to the Premier League after the ex-Chelsea boss was linked with the vacancy at Middlesbrough.

Relegation-threatened Boro wielded the axe on manager Aitor Karanka on Thursday, with the second from bottom side yet to record a league win in 2017.

Club chairman Steve Gibson must now consider several replacements to take the place of Karanka, with just 11 Premier League games remaining.

Widespread reports in the UK have indicated that Hiddink – who held talks with Leicester after the sacking of Claudio Ranieri – is among those in contention.

Assistant coach Steve Agnew has been placed in temporary charge of Boro and could always be handed the reins on a longer basis, as Leicester have done with Craig Shakespeare.

But Hiddink boasts a huge amount of experience and is not ready to retire yet after leaving his second short-term stint in charge of Chelsea last summer.

Former Leicester boss Nigel Pearson – who had a spell at Boro as a player – is also among the names linked with the position.