Lukaku reveals Everton frustration

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 16 – Romelu Lukaku revealed that he is getting frustrated with Everton’s lack of ambition, saying scoring goals is not enough as he wants to be remembered for winning trophies.

The striker, who is the Premier League’s top-scorer this season with 19 goals, has rejected a new contract offer of £140,000 a week from the Blues with two years remaining on his current deal.

While he praised the club’s history, The Belgium international questioned the club’s desire to sign big-name players that will help win trophies.

The 23-year-old Lukaku said: “Everton as a football club has a great history, but the future has to be written, you get me? Instead of living in the past, you have to think ahead.

“We always talk about the [Everton] teams of the 1980s and 1970s and it was great, but we want the fans talking about now. No disrespect, but you want to remembered as well.

“You cannot only be remembered by scoring goals, you want to be remembered by winning trophies.”

He added: “You have to think how this club has to grow, how it has to improve, which player does it want to bring in so you can challenge for the big trophies.

“I don’t know what the board’s plan is, but there were some players I knew the club could have got and they didn’t, and they’re playing in this league. I am not saying names, but they are doing well.”