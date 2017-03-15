Tribunal orders Sofapaka and Muhoroni back to KPL

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 15 – The Sports Disputes Tribunal has overturned the decision by the Football Kenya Federation to relegate Sofapaka and Muhoroni Youth on club licensing basis.

Tribunal chairman John Ohaga further stated in his ruling that most of the clauses in the manual are not reflective of the CAF and FIFA manual.

Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) failure to give the tribunal Sofapaka’s score card has come to haunt them as the tribunal says it cannot ascertain most of the claims made during hearing by the federation.

Making the judgment on Wednesday afternoon, Ohaga punched holes on the FKF club licensing manual saying it was defective.

The decision also applied to Muhoroni Youth and with that directive it means the two are back to the 2017 Kenyan Premier League.

Meanwhile Ohaga decline to issue permanent injunction.

“We are happy with the decision. It has taken long but justice has been served. The boys are ready because we have been training for KPL. We have always known we will be back to the league and this time we will not struggle like last season,” Sofapaka head coach John Baraza who attended the hearing told Capital Sport.

-Story developing-