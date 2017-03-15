Tottenham confirm Kane ligament damage

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 15 – Tottenham Hotspur will be without Harry Kane for the near future after their star striker was diagnosed with ligament damage to his right ankle.

Kane suffered the injury during Spurs’ FA Cup win over Millwall on Sunday, and it is likely to keep him sidelined for several weeks.

Spurs did not give an exact timeline for Kane’s recovery, but they did say “it is not considered to be as severe” as the ankle injury he suffered in September.

When he was hurt the first time, he missed seven weeks of action so, assuming his recovery goes faster than the more severe previous injury, Kane will not miss the remainder of the season.

That Kane will play again this season is welcome news for the club. Initial reports speculated that he might be out for months and not play again until next season.

Considering he had his ankle rolled over by a tackle and couldn’t put much weight on it afterwards, but things don’t appear to be as serious as first feared.