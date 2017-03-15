Lukaku rejects Sh17.5m a week Everton deal

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 15 – Romelu Lukaku has rejected a new contract from Everton thought to be worth Sh17.5m (£140,000) a week.

The Toffees had expected the Belgium international to sign the new five-year deal that is said to be the most lucrative deal ever offered by the club.

The move came after the 19-goal striker’s agent, Mino Raiola, had said Lukaku was “99.9%” certain to put pen to paper on a new deal at Goodison Park.

However, Lukaku has rejected the chance to extend his current deal which expires in two years time.

Lukaku has openly expressed a desire to play in the Champions League and has been linked with a move back to Chelsea.

The Belgian moved to Goodison Park from Chelsea for Sh3.5b (£28m) three years ago.

Everton are hopeful that further negotiations could persuade their star striker to eventually sign an improved deal.

If he refuses to sign and ends up being sold, Everton are thought to be open to offers of more than £60m for Lukaku.