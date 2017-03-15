Leicester beat Sevilla to keep Champions League dream alive

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14 – Leicester City pulled off a 2-0 (3-2 on aggregate) victory over Sevilla to give them a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Wes Morgan sent the King Power into raptures when he opened the scoring for the Foxes on 28 minutes by bundling in a Riyad Mahrez free-kick.

Marc Albrighton gave Craig Shakespeare’s side a two-goal lead on 55 minutes with a low shot past Sergio Rico from the edge of the box.

Leicester’s cause was helped with just over 15 minutes to go when Sevilla midfielder Samir Nasri was sent off for a second yellow card after he butted heads with Jamie Vardy.

However, the Spanish side were handed a lifeline on 79 minutes when Kasper Schmeichel was adjudged to have brought down Vitolo in the box but Steven N’Zonzi’s tame penalty was saved.

