Barclays Kenya Open get Sh4m Coca-Cola boost

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 15 – The 49th edition of the Barclays Kenya Open has received a major boost after soft drink Company Coca-Cola injected Sh4m sponsorship towards this year’s tournament that will tee-off March 23 at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

Coca-Cola, who has been the official water sponsor of the tournament for 7 years, will this year come on board with Keringet Mineral Water, a member of the Coca-Cola family.

“The Kenya Open Golf Championship is a tournament steeped in rich-history; history that we at the Coca-Cola Company are very proud to be a part of. This marks our seventh year as the official water sponsor of the tournament, however this year we will be coming on-board through Keringet Mineral Water, the newest member of the Coca-Cola Family,” Coca-Cola Marketing Manager for Kenya Lucy Odoursaid.

“By retaining our presence and participation in a premier golfing occasion such as this, Coca-Cola is able to combine the promise of refreshment with a sense of thrill, celebration and passion for the game of Golf,” she added.

The Kenya Open Golf championship is the oldest and most prestigious golf tournament in East Africa and is a part of the European Challenge Tour.

This year’s field will consist of 156 professional golfers from around the globe with 22 local professionals and 6 amateurs.