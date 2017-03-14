Kenyan pros set for 2017 KCB Karen Masters

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 14 – Professional Golfers of Kenya Captain CJ Wangai believes Kenyan professional golfers will prevail at the inaugural KCB Karen Masters tournament which starts on Friday.

Wangai said in an interview that the series of events the locals have been through will definitely come in handy.

“This is also good for our participation at the forthcoming Kenya Open. The Road to Kenya Open qualifiers, and the ongoing Jamii PGK Masters will boost us immensely in terms of form,” said Wangai.

Kenya will field a team of 23 pros at the inaugural Karen Masters who will also represent the country at the Barclays Kenya Open.

Seventy foreign and local pros will take part in the Karen Masters which is the last build up towards the Kenya Open.

Forty of the pros are drawn from the European Challenge Tour.

“This strong field of golfers drawn from all over the world indicates that Kenya is featuring prominently on the global golfing map,” added Wangai.

“KCB will continue being at the center of supporting the growth of this sport. We believe in supporting great ideas that will enable the country’s progress,” said KCB Group Chief Operating Officer Samuel Makome.

In a bid to offer home players the requisite golfing experience, the 40 European Challenge Tour pros will be paired with local amateurs for a two day Pro-Am tournament running between Friday and Saturday before facing off with the local pros on Sunday for the blue jacket and the total prize money of Sh1.5m (US$15,000).

The tournament has attracted golfers from England, Germany, Australia, Sweden, Denmark and France among other countries.

The Tournament Director Andy Watt has urged fans to show up in large numbers in anticipation of some vibrant entertainment. Tickets to access the course will be selling for Sh500 covering the entire event.

Among the top pros expected are Englishman National Dinwiddie, who has pocketed Sh152m (€ 1,438,839) in prize money so far. He will be the man to watch.

The local charge will be spearheaded by Dismas Indiza, Greg Snow, Jacob Okello, Simon Ngige of Thika, Boniface Simwa of Eldoret, Richard Ainley, Rizwan Charania of Windsor, Mathew Omondi of Vet Lab, Bryan Njoroge and David Wakhu among others.

The Kenya pros will join the competition on Saturday after the ongoing four round Jamii Telecom.