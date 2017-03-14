Kane scan delayed by ankle swelling

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14 – Harry Kane’s ankle scan will be delayed until Tuesday at the earliest as he waits for swelling on the joint to subside.

Mauricio Pochettino fears Kane could be out for weeks after Tottenham’s top scorer rolled his right ankle under a challenge from Jake Cooper during Tottenham’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Millwall on Sunday.

But a scan planned for Monday was put back, and the England striker instead had treatment at Spurs’ training ground.

Kane missed 10 games earlier this season after injuring the same ankle, and Pochettino said after the Millwall game the problem appeared “similar”.

His participation in next weekend’s game against Southampton is already unlikely, according to the Spurs boss, while Gareth Southgate is due to name his latest England squad this Thursday.

Spurs beat Millwall 6-0, Heung-Min Son scoring a hat-trick, and Pochettino afterwards backed the South Korea international and Vincent Janssen to cover any Kane absence.

-By Sky Sports-