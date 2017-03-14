Arsenal to play Bayern in pre-season friendly

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 14 – Arsenal have announced they will face Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly in Shanghai this summer.

Fresh from their 10-2 aggregate defeat by the German champions in the Champions League last 16, the Gunners confirmed on Tuesday that they will play their rivals yet again on July 19.

The match will be played at the Shanghai Stadium as part of the International Champions Cup, before Arsenal face Chelsea on July 22 at the Bird’s Nest Stadium in Beijing.

Gunners fans will be forgiven for getting deja vu at the announcement, having played Bayern eight times in the last five seasons in the Champions League.

Arsenal were eliminated by Bayern at the last 16 stage of the Champions League in both 2013 and 2014, and the two sides also met in the group stages last season before the recent ties.

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis said: “It will be very special for our Chinese fans to see a game of this stature.

“We have a fantastic following in China and the two games we are playing there this summer will be an exciting part of our build up for the new season.”

It remains to be seen whether Arsene Wenger will be in charge of the Gunners for the pre-season friendlies, with his contract up this summer.

By Sky Sports