Man United face striker crisis ahead of Chelsea trip

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 13 – Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are out of Monday’s FA Cup visit to Chelsea through injury as Manchester United face a striker crisis ahead of the quarter-final tie.

Jose Mourinho must also make do without the in-form Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who begins his three-match suspension after accepting an FA violent conduct charge following his clash with Bournemouth’s Tyrone Mings last weekend.

Rooney, who was not part of United’s squad for the midweek Europa League draw against FC Rostov in Russia, is believed to have been involved in an accidental training ground collision with defender Phil Jones.

Martial will also miss the match with Chelsea through injury, while academy graduate Marcus Rashford, who has scored three goals in two FA Cup appearances this season, is absent through illness.

That leaves United without a recognised senior striker for their visit to Stamford Bridge, which could lead to a starting berth for Marouane Fellaini, who was utilised up front on a number of occasions by former boss Louis van Gaal.

Runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea have a fine recent record against United and are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings with the Red Devils, last losing to them 3-2 in October 2012.

-By Sky Sports–