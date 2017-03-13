Liverpool boss Klopp accepts ‘ugly’ Burnley win

Shares

Liverpool, United Kingdom, Mar 13 -Jurgen Klopp accepted that his side were well below their best as they claimed all three points from an ‘ugly’ 2-1 Premier League victory over Burnley at Anfield on Sunday.

It took a 61st minute Emre Can goal to secure all three points after Georginio Wijnaldum had cancelled out Ashley Barnes’ seventh minute opener with his goal on the stroke of half-time.

After the game, Klopp admitted it was the type of game his side would have normally lost, so he was pleased with the fighting sprit shown by his side.

He told the club’s official website: “Obviously we all have to get used to it a little bit because it’s the first ‘ugly’ game we’ve won.

“Usually when we were not at our best we’ve lost and in a few parts of the game we weren’t at our best actually.

“If you’re not at your best it’s a close game and that’s how it was. We were not dominant enough to avoid Burnley’s game, they did what they want to do.

“First half Burnley were better because we all played their game, if you want. The ball was always in the air, fighting for second balls, they were obviously better around second balls. The goal we conceded, we could’ve defended better, and there were a few moments – a lot of flick-on challenges, foul yes or no, ball through and all that stuff.

“It doesn’t feel good and you are 1-0 down but I thought already at the end of the first half we had our moments and then we scored the goal. Nice goal, cross, we were there and got the easy goal if you want.”

Klopp added that Jordan Henderson is still some way off making his Liverpool comeback, and will miss their upcoming game with Manchester City.

He has been sidelined for the past three games with a foot injury, and is also set to miss out when England play Germany and Lithuania on the 22nd and 26th of March.

Klopp said: “The [international] break, these two weeks, hopefully – it’s what we hope – can bring him back, but there’s no game possible in this time.

“That’s how it is. He cannot train, he for sure cannot play against City and it makes sense that he is doing the rehab.

“Hopefully he can run in the second week of the international break and then we have to see.”