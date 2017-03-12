Shujaa to face Scotland in Vancouver Challenge Trophy

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – For the second time in a row, Kenya survived a scare from non-core side Chile, before beating them 26-18 at the Vancouver Sevens in Canada to progress to the Challenge Trophy Quarters where they will face Scotland at 7:30pm on Sunday.

Kenya had lost its opening two matches against England and South Africa, meaning they had to win against the Chileans whom they last faced in the Challenge Trophy Semi finals in Las Vegas last weekend.

A disastrous start by the Kenyans saw them trail 19-7 at half time, but Innocent Simiyu’s charges upped the ante in the second half to complete the comeback.

Skipper Felipe Brangier touched down first for the Chileans, a try that was converted by Francisco Metuaze as the South Americans went 7-0 up. The skipper added a second try which was converted, compounding Kenya’s poor start as they slumped 14-0 down.

Francisco Metuaze stretched Chile’s lead to 19-0 with another well taken try as Kenya went 19-0 down.

However, World Sevens Series all time top try scorer Collins Injera dotted down towards the break with Eden Agero converting as Kenya reduced the deficit to 19-7.

In the second half, Kenya completed the comeback, Agero dotting down and adding the extras to take the scores to 19-14. Sammy Oliech then followed the same pattern to dot down and convert as Shujaa finally got into the lead.

Frank Wanyama finished off the job and despite Oliech failing to convert, Shujaa held on to win 26-19.