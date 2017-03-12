‘Messi’ hits winner as Mathare downs Thika United

Shares

THIKA, Kenya, Mar 12 – Harambee Stars Under-20 midfielder David ‘Messi’ Owino scored the winner as Mathare United beat Thika United 3-2 in an entertaining encounter at the Thika Sub-County Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

With the game seemingly headed for a 2-2 stalemate, the Laiser High School alumni who featured for the Mathare Under-20 team in the December edition of the Kenyan Premier League Under-20 championship hit the winner with 10 minutes left on the clock.

Mathare had come from a goal down to lead 2-1 at half time, but Thika leveled in the second half before Owino hit the winner.

Centre back Christopher Oruchum headed the hosts ahead in the 23rd minute from a corner before Mathare equalized in similar fashion in the 39th minute, this time skipper George ‘Wise’ Owino powering home from a David Owino corner.

Ronald Okoth gave Mathare the lead a minute to half time, tapping into an empty net after Cliff Nyakeya’s lobbed ball from the edge of the area came off the crossbar.

Sosthenes Idah took Thika back level on the hour mark with a header from a Benson Iregi corner, but Nyakeya placed the ball to the far post in the 80th minute from a Nyakeya pass to win the game.