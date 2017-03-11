Newbies Nzoia humiliate champions Tusker in seven-goal thriller

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – Newly promoted Nzoia Sugar made a resounding statement in their first Kenyan Premier League match in 12 years beating defending champions Tusker FC 5-2 at the Afraha Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Nzoia came from a goal down to win the match, adding more pressure on new Tusker head coach George ‘Best’ Nsimbe who remains winless in four competitive matches since taking over at the club.

Noah Wafula had given Tusker FC a ninth minute lead before Elvis Rupia equalized in the 22nd minute. Former AFC Leopards defender Edwin Wafula took Nzoia 2-1 up at half time.

Upon respumption, Tusker drew level via a well taken Shafik Batambuze freekick, but a brace from defender Brian Otieno and a curling corner from the speedy Boniface Omondi gave the Bungoma-based side control of the game.

Tusker would have pulled one back late on but Clifford Alwanga saw his penalty saved by Nzoia keeper Benson Mangala.

-More to follow-