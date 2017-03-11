New keeper not on Klopp’s shopping list

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11 – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has ruled out adding another goalkeeper to his squad in the off-season, saying the stoppers at his disposal currently are “as good as possible”.

The Merseysiders signed German under-21 international Loris Karius before the start of the current Premier League season, but the former Manchester City youth keeper has failed to settle at Anfield so far.

Regular number one Simon Mignolet has come under criticism on more than one occasion during his time at the club, leading to rumours linking Joe Hart with a move to the Reds.

England number one Hart – who is currently on loan at Torino – has been deemed surplus to requirements at Manchester City and is likely to leave the club in the next transfer window.

Klopp, though, insists he is happy with the goal-keeping options he has available, including third choice Alex Manninger.

“We have these really, really good goalkeepers,” said Klopp.

“We have with Mr (Alex) Manninger – a wonderful professional player in the squad which helps the squad a lot.

“We have young players in behind including Danny Ward on loan (at Huddersfield). Our situation is as good as possible. I am happy most of the days.

“One day when a goalkeeper is involved in a goal which happens quite a few times.

“It is the life of a goalkeeper that you are the last man standing. Then you are not too happy but I am happy with our goalkeepers, yes.”