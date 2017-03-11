Man City beat Middlesbrough to sail into FA Cup semi

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, March 11 – Manchester City booked their place in the FA Cup semi-finals are recording a comfortable 2-0 win at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

David Silva got City off to a flier when he opened the scoring in the third minute, taking advantage of some slack Middlesbrough defending to slide home Pablo Zabaleta’s cross.

City went on to squander a number of chances, while Sergio Aguero hit the woodwork, before the Argentine striker doubled their lead in the 67th minute.

A fine passing move eventually led to the excellent Leroy Sane providing a teasing centre for Aguero to get in front of his marker and beat the overworked Brad Guzan from six yards.

Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne both missed opportunities to add to the scoreline for a dominant City outfit, while at the other end Claudio Bravo produced a fine stop to deny Fabio in a rare Boro attack.