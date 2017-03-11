City need trophies to be successful – Guardiola

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11 – Pep Guardiola has admitted that his first season at Manchester City will be deemed a failure if he fails to add silverware to the club’s trophy cabinet.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager arrived at the Etihad Stadium at the start of the season with a recent history of success both domestically and in European competitions.

Although City find themselves in third place in the Premier League, and are well behind leaders Chelsea, they are on track to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, and take on Middlesbrough for a place in the last four of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Speaking to the media prior to the match at the Riverside Stadium, Guardiola said that he had no illusions over what is expected of him at Man City.

“I know what my standard is in terms of the past and titles. I know what’s on my shoulders and I have to handle that,” Guardiola said.

“I know we will be judged on the titles we win. I know that. No silverware – it will not be a good season. I knew that in August.

“If I have no silverware, I will not be here for a long time. Being a manager depends on results.

“But I always believe deep in my heart that results depend on the way you play. That’s why I need to be convinced that we’re playing better every day.”

Having won two Champions League titles with Barcelona, Guardiola’s tenure at Bayern was deemed something of a failure over his lack of European success for the Bavarians, irrespective of his three successive Bundesliga titles.

“My period in Munich was judged like a disaster because we were not able to win the Champions League,” he added.

“I won three leagues in a row, we won two cups from three, we arrived every time in the semi-finals and finals, [but] it was a disaster.

“I have to handle that but what I can say is try to play better, better, better than the previous month. That’s what I want to see for the next year – be better.”