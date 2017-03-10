Wanyama describes Kane as clinical finisher

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 10 –Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has heaped praises on teammate Harry Kane, describing the England striker as a clinical finisher.

The Harambee Stars captain, who was speaking to sports broadcaster and the lead anchor for the English Premier League’s content service John Dykes, said that he is privileged to play alongside Kane and midfielder Dele Alli.

“Whenever I see Kane with the ball on the edge or in the box the only thing that comes to my mind is to prepare to celebrate because he is unbelievable finisher and he is also young. He really works hard and he is very important to us, I have never seen somebody who is clinical like him. I have played against him and I know what he can do, he is really dangerous and I’m glad to be his teammate,” Wanyama told Dykes in a television interview.

“Both Kane and Delle Alli have good mentality because they are always willing to work hard. They really work hard in training and from that they deserve to be where they are. It’s important they stick with the club so that we achieve something good at the end.”

Despite being bundled out of European football, Wanyama still has hopes the team will lift the Champions League one day.

Tottenham were knocked out of the Champions League round of 16 by Monaco after going down 2-1 before Belgium side Gent eliminated them out of the Europa League round of 32 following a 2-2 draw at Wembley.

“I strongly believe we will be able to achieve it and one day we will win the Champions League, hopefully the day will come soon,” the 25-year-old believes.

“I don’t think we need to have players who have won the Premier League before, we just need to stick together as a group and fight together because even Rome was not built in one day. We still have a good chance to win the title one day if we are kept together and stay together as we do, but for now we are concentrating on bettering our last season performance.”

Wanyama has been so crucial to Tottenham since arriving at the North London Club this season where he has played many minutes thanks to the trust that manager Mauricio Pochettino has bestowed upon him to start in every game.

“I’m in the right track and I’m improving as a player game by game. I’m leaning a lot as a player because I believe there is always a new thing to learn so I’m in the right direction. For me scoring goals is a bonus so hopefully I can get more and if I get a few then I will be happy. I’m still hungry for victory. In every game I try and fight harder to get maximum points, every day I fight to achieve everything, I just want to win things,” he said.

In his professional career that saw him turn out for Southampton and Scotland giants Celtic, Wanyama has scored six goals in 112 English Premier League appearances and netted one Champions League goal; the famous header against power house Barcelona.