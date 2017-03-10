Gerrard pays tribute to retiring Alonso

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 9 – Steven Gerrard has paid tribute to his former Liverpool team-mate Xabi Alonso after the Bayern Munich midfielder announced his retirement.

Alonso will hang up his boots at the end of the season after a decorated career that has seen him make 690 club appearances and lift 10 major European trophies during spells at Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern.

The Spaniard spent five years alongside Gerrard in Liverpool’s midfield, during which time the pair won the FA Cup, UEFA Super League and most famously, the 2004-05 Champions League.

Gerrard – who retired himself in November – took to social media to congratulate Alonso on his career after the Bayern man’s announcement.

“Xavi you are pure quality,” said Gerrard. “A class act on the pitch and a gentlemen off it.

“It was a pleasure to play alongside you and I missed you every day from the moment you left the reds.

“Congratulations on your perfect career and good luck to you and your family In the future. #legend”