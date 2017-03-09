Pique promises Barca induced baby boom

Shares

BARCELONA, Spain, March 9 – Defender Gerard Pique predicted a baby boom in the Catalan capital following Barcelona’s sensational 6-1 thrashing of Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Sergi Roberto scored five minutes into stoppage time to cap the biggest Champions League comeback of all time from a 4-0 first leg defeat to reach the quarter-finals 6-5 on aggregate.

“I would say to the hospitals of Barcelona to hire nurses,” said Pique, who has two children with Colombian pop star Shakira.

“Tonight people will make a lot of love.”

Dramatic, late Champions League goals have a history of causing a spike in the birth rate in football-mad Barcelona.

Andres Iniesta’s famous stoppage-time equaliser to see the Catalans through a highly controversial semi-final against Chelsea in 2009 is credited with a 50 percent rise in the number of babies born around nine months later.