Pique promises Barca induced baby boom

BARCELONA, Spain, March 9 – Defender Gerard Pique predicted a baby boom in the Catalan capital following Barcelona’s sensational 6-1 thrashing of Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.
Sergi Roberto scored five minutes into stoppage time to cap the biggest Champions League comeback of all time from a 4-0 first leg defeat to reach the quarter-finals 6-5 on aggregate.
“I would say to the hospitals of Barcelona to hire nurses,” said Pique, who has two children with Colombian pop star Shakira.
“Tonight people will make a lot of love.”
Dramatic, late Champions League goals have a history of causing a spike in the birth rate in football-mad Barcelona.
Andres Iniesta’s famous stoppage-time equaliser to see the Catalans through a highly controversial semi-final against Chelsea in 2009 is credited with a 50 percent rise in the number of babies born around nine months later.
