Kenya narrowly dip in latest FIFA rankings

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – The national football team Harambee Stars has dropped one place in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday to move 88th.



Kenya, unbeaten in the last eight international matches has not been active in international football since the 1-0 win over Liberia in Nairobi on November 15.

However, they will have a chance of scaling up the rankings when they host Uganda and DR Congo in two international friendly matches on March 26 and 29.

Uganda has moved up one place to 74th in Thursday’s rankings while DR Congo have slipped down one position to 38th.

In the CECAFA region, Rwanda is the most improved having moved seven places up into the top 100 to be placed at number 93. Ethiopia has dropped one place to 104th while Tanzania has moved one spot up to 157th.

South Sudan, FIFA’s newest member has also moved one slot up and they are now ranked 167th.

Africa’s top three has also changed with African Cup of Nations losing finalists Egypt moving three places up to 20th to be the best ranked African country.

Senegal are the second best placed having moved three places up to 28th while African champions Cameroon have moved into the top three after going one place up to 32nd.

The top five worldwide remains unchanged with Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Chile and Belgium remaining in position one to five.