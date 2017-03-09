Arsenal chairman says Wenger’s future will be made ‘mutually’

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 9 – Arsenal chairman Sir Chips Keswick has suggested the decision over Arsene Wenger’s future will be made “mutually”.

The Gunners boss’ current contract expires at the end of the season and he reportedly has a two-year offer on the table to remain at the Emirates.

Wenger has insisted he will wait until the end of the season to make his decision but, in taking the unusual step of issuing a statement on the current furore surrounding the club, Keswick said: “We are fully aware of the attention currently focused on the club and understand the debate.

“We respect that fans are entitled to their different individual opinions but we will always run this great football club with its best long-term interests at heart.

“Arsene has a contract until the end of the season. Any decisions will be made by us mutually and communicated at the right time in the right way.”

Wenger reiterated on Thursday that has not yet made up his mind over his future but said he would consider fan opinion in his final decision.

Wenger was the subject of a fan protest outside the Emirates before their humiliating 5-1 defeat at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, which knocked them out of the last-16 10-2 on aggregate.

“I think I have shown since I am here that I love this club, that I’m loyal to this club and I make the right decisions for this club, and I will continue to do that, in respecting the values that are vital to me,” Wenger said.

By Sky Sports