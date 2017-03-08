You are here:

Wanjala handed debut as Okumbi calls up 26

Okumbi said he has been monitoring Rama Salim, watching his video clips of his club.PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 8 – Kakamega Homeboyz forward Jeremiah Wanjala has been handed his debut as Harambee Stars First Team Coach Stanley Okumbi called up 26 local based players ahead of the  international friendly matches against Uganda and DRC Congo, scheduled to be played on March 23 and 26 respectively.

The two build-up matches are in preparation for the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sierra Leone set for June 2017.

“We have called up an initial squad of 26 local based players who will report for camp at the Kasarani Stadium on March 19,” said Okumbi.

“A further list of foreign-based players called up for the same will be availed in due course as we don’t expect them to link up with the rest of the squad until the commencement of the FIFA friendlies window,” explained the tactician.

Earlier, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) CEO Robert Muthomi had pointed out that the Kenya, Uganda friendly that was earmarked to be played on March 22 had been rescheduled to March 23, following consultations and subsequent consensus between the two Associations.

Squad

Goalkeepers

David Okello (Tusker), Boniface Oluoch (Gor Mahia), Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers)

Defenders

David Mwangi (Mathare United), Eugene Asike (Tusker), Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Maurice Ojwang (Western Stima), Musa Mohammed (Gor Mahia), Robinson Kamura (AFC Leopards), Sammy Meja (Thika United), Simon Mbugua (Posta Rangers).

Midfielders

Amos Asembeka (Sony Sugar), Benard Mang’oli (AFC Leopards), Erick  Johanna (Un-attached), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia), Humphrey Mieno (Tusker FC), Joseph Kuria (Posta Rangers), Kenneth  Muguna (Gor Mahia), Noah Wafula (Tusker FC), Ochieng  Ovella (Kariobangi Sharks), Osborne Monday (Kariobangi Sharks), Samuel Onyango (Ulinzi Stars), Whyvonne Isuza (AFC Leopards).

Strikers

Jeremiah Wanjala (Kakamega Homeboyz), Mark Makwatta (Ulinzi Stars) and Vincent Oburu.

