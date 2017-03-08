I’ve no ambition of joining politics when I retire, Wanyama tells Dykes

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 8 – Harambee Stars skipper and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama says he has no ambition of joining politics when he retires from professional football.

Wanyama, who was responding to sports broadcaster and the lead anchor for the English Premier League’s content service John Dykes’ question, rather revealed that his plans after hanging boots is to start a football academy.

‘Big Vic’ as he is fondly referred by his Tottenham Hotspur team-mates said he would like to nature and develop talent at a tender age with the aim of seeing them play in top European leagues.

“I wouldn’t like to be a political figure when I retire, but I will have to help the community to have the facilities like we do have here (England) and change the game back home so that the young players can get the right basic and knowledge for football,” Wanyama told Dykes in a television interview.

“Starting an Academy that will nature young talent, sharpen them when they are younger so that when they grow up and join clubs in Europe they be ready for it,” he added.

The 25-year-old midfield kingpin outlined the importance of giving back to the Kenyan Community, noting the significant of not forgetting where he came from as he seeks to inspire youngsters to be like him in future.

“It’s important for me to give back to the community. Everyone back home is looking at me and it’s not easy because I cannot do much, but sometimes I try what I can do for the people. When I go back home, I try to train with the young kids, sometimes get kits from here and take it to them.”

Wanyama also spoke about his passion of working with the disadvantaged kids as part of Tottenham’s initiative, stating that most players tend to forget them yet they cheer them when their club is on the pitch.

“It’s not easy. I have been doing it here in England and when I was in Scotland. It has made me lean that disability is just a name because people here they are have disability but they have passion for their game and willing to sacrifice their job to come and cheer you,” Wanyama offered.

“Sometimes I think we let them down but that’s life you cannot win all the games but the support they give to us is just credible and amazing.”

Wanyama, who joined Tottenham this season from Southampton , has been instrumental to the North London club and is looking forward to help Kenya qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers when the campaigns kicks-off in June.

Kenya has been drawn in Group F where they will take on minnows Sierra Leone, power house Ghana and neighbors Ethiopia.