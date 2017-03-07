I take a bigger picture, says Wenger

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 7 – Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is determined not to let two weeks of bad form change his two-decade long legacy at the north London club.

Wenger is by far the longest serving manager in the Premier League currently, but has just three months remaining on his contract with the Gunners and a string of poor results has left a dark cloud hanging over his future at the club.

Their are increasing calls from within Arsenal’s support base for the club to start considering new options after 20 years under the French tactician, especially after a recent run that has seen them lose four of their last six fixtures in all competitions.

The streak has seen them drop out of the Premier League title race and all but relegated from the Champions League, but Wenger believes his future should not be determined by the last few weeks.

“I take a bigger picture. You do not make this kind of decision focusing on one result or two bad results,” he told reporters.

“You have to take a bigger picture and see if you can you take this club to the next level, take yourself to the next level. Are you ready to pay the price for that?

“But as well this decision is not necessarily linked with two weeks out of 20 years you know so that’s basically…I don’t feel I box myself in a corner.”

Next up for Arsenal is the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, in which they have to overturn a 5-1 hiding from the first leg in order to advance in the competition.