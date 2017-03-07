Leicester City caretaker boss to be offered manager’s job

Shares

LEICESTER, United Kingdom, Mar 7 – Craig Shakespeare will be offered the Leicester City manager’s job until the end of the season, BBC Radio Leicester understands.

Shakespeare was Claudio Ranieri’s assistant, and has been caretaker boss since the Italian was sacked in February.

The Foxes have since won both of their games with Shakespeare in charge.

The 53-year-old has never managed full-time, and was brought to Leicester by Ranieri’s predecessor, Nigel Pearson.

Ranieri, 65, was sacked by Leicester nine months after leading the club to the Premier League title.

Leicester have also spoken to other potential candidates to replace him, including former England manager Roy Hodgson.

Shakespeare’s first match as caretaker manager was a 3-1 league victory over Liverpool.

Speaking after that game, defender Danny Simpson said Shakespeare had “kept it simple and told us what he wanted to do, which was simple and basic. We’ve done that so let’s hope we can carry it on for him”.

After his side moved five points clear of the relegation zone with a 3-1 win over Hull on Saturday, Shakespeare said: “My remit was to win these two games and that’s what we’ve done.”

Leicester next play Sevilla at home in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie next Tuesday. The Spanish side won the first leg 2-1.

By BBC