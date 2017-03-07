FKF set to host 2017 FIFA ITMS Conference

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 7 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is set to host the 2017 FIFA International Transfer Matching System (ITMS) Conference scheduled to take place in May 2017.

The move has been necessitated by FIFA’s decision to have Kenya host the annual event that will see CAF Member Associations and UEFA French speaking countries converge in Nairobi for a two-day workshop, beginning May 10, 2017.

“We are honored to have been selected by FIFA to host the 2017 FIFA ITMS conference,” said FKF CEO Robert Muthomi.

“As such, we remain committed to providing all the necessary advice and onsite support, vital in ensuring the event is a success,” added Muthomi.

The objective of the Nairobi workshop will be to facilitate the sharing of information, expertise and best practices among ITMS users including clubs, associations, and FIFA ITMS Department.

The annual event, which is taking place in Kenya for the first time, aims to educate FIFA TMS user community (both associations and clubs) on the use of, and about any recent changes to, the FIFA TMS System.